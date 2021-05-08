The Most Revolutionary Within the Revolution
Several concepts emphasized at the 8th Party Congress, key to the construction of socialism in Cuba, were reiterated in remarks by Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, and Party First Secretary Miguel Díaz-Canel
Author: Ronald Suárez Rivas | internet@granma.cu
May 7, 2021 15:05:24
Photo: Estudios Revolución
The 8th Party Congress continues to move Cuban society, confirming that the momentous meeting of Communists did not end with the closing speech delivered by the First Secretary and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, but rather entered another stage.
In workplaces and neighborhoods, during all kinds of daily activity, Cubans are exchanging opinions on the most significant statements made and the documents approved.
After four memorable days, at a crucial moment for the homeland, the 8th Congress continues in the streets and every place where this gigantic work that is the Revolution is present. This is its greatest success, as well as the certainty that it is worth defending socialism, the answer to the pressing need for a more just, equitable and inclusive world, as Díaz-Canel himself said.
Several concepts emphasized at the event remain key elements to be implemented on the practical order, in order to deepen and accelerate the construction of socialism. These critical guiding principles were reiterated in both the Central Report, presented by Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, and the closing speech by the current Party First Secretary.
Truth
“The basic premise, also a legacy of the Comandante en jefe, is to never lie or violate ethical principles. The solid authority of the Party rests on these values, and our militants will always be called upon to tell and consider the truth, no matter how hard it may be or appear to be.”
“We, cadres of the Revolution, have been educated in this principle. And all members are always called upon to wield the truth as our first combat weapon.”
Unity
“This history can be summarized in two words: the people and unity, which is to say, the Party. Because the Communist Party of Cuba, which has never been an electoral party, was not born of a split. It was born from the unity of all political forces with profoundly humanist ideals that had been shaped in the struggle to transform an unequal, unjust country, dependent on a foreign power and under the yoke of a bloody military dictatorship.”
“Unity must prevail without ever forgetting that we must see the forest as well as the trees. The collective and the individuals are not the same, even if although when united they are perceived as such. Preserving the legitimacy needed to ensure that the project continues to advance is based on the deep knowledge of its singularities.”
Democracy
“The unity of the immense majority of Cubans around the Party, and the work and ideals of the Revolution, has been our fundamental strategic weapon in successfully confronting all kinds of threats and aggression. This is why our unity must be zealously protected and division among revolutionaries under false pretexts of greater democracy never accepted, because that would be the first step in destroying, from within, the Revolution, socialism and consequently our national independence, and falling once again under the domination of U.S. imperialism.”
“Given our nature as a single party, will always have the challenge of being increasingly more democratic, more attractive, closer to the people as a whole and not only in our immediate environments.”
“Success in these efforts depends on our ability to dialogue with the population, to enthuse and involve all citizens and to rebuild values that give greater meaning and importance to social commitment. Conscious that democracy is more socialist to the extent that it is more participatory, it is up to us to stimulate popular participation, creating spaces and procedures to address, evaluate and implement the demands and proposals that make it effective.”
Participation
“Now, if we have only one party, we must promote, internally and within our society in general, the broadest democracy and the permanent, sincere and profound exchange of opinions, not always agreeing; strengthening ties with the working masses and the population, and ensure the growing participation of citizens in making fundamental decisions.”
“The Party reiterates that we are not satisfied with maintaining the country's potential strength at a survival level. On the contrary, we aspire to resist creatively, without renouncing our development projects, perfecting them, updating their concepts, modernizing ways of doing and participating.”
Values
“It is our obligation to be standard bearers in the fight against corruption, dishonest ways of acting, abuse of power, favoritism and double standards.”
“Our conduct at work, before society, in the family and our circles of friends must be coherent with the values we defend.”
On the basis of this Party practice, we must devote ourselves to advancing the re-ordering, the recovery, the consideration and strengthening of the ethical and moral values that have brought us this far, undoubtedly hard hit over the last decades by the adversities and successive periods of difficult circumstances.
Work
“Our economic model, which does not provide sufficient incentives for work or innovation, continues to present structural problems.”
“The Reordering Task… will allow us, as its name indicates, to order and make transparent the performance of different economic actors and encourage love for work as a means of earning a living and giving meaning to life for citizens.”
“The harmful notion, which arose under the auspices of paternalism and egalitarianism, that Cuba is the only country where it is possible to live without working, must be banished. Cubans' standard of living and consumption should be determined by the legal income they earn and not by excessive subsidies and undue gratuities.”
Learning
“Learning in the arena of politics and ideology concerns all forces participating in a social process. What is unforgivable is not that mistakes were made previously or are being made right now. What is unforgivable is not correcting them.”
“In an authentic Revolution, victory lies in learning. We are not taking a proven route. We are challenged to constantly innovate, changing everything that needs to be changed, without renouncing our dearest principles. Without ever departing from the concept of Revolution bequeathed to us by the undefeated leader of this epic feat, but free from rigid ideas and aware of the possible mistakes involved in clearing the path as we go.”
Socialism
“Socialism is… the real possibility of designing with intelligence and sensitivity a space where everyone belongs, not only those who have the resources. It is directed, like no other system, to concretizing Marti's call to conquer all justice.”
The Revolution has given meaning to terms which we must not abandon in our desire to confront and transform the context: let us defend elegance, prestige, joy, decency, rights, efficiency, quality, culture of detail, beauty, virtue, honor, dignity and truth in everything we propose and do.
The Communist Party of Cuba will continue in the recognition and defense of our essences: independence, sovereignty, socialist democracy, peace, economic efficiency, security and the conquests of social justice: Socialism!
Setting an example
The moral authority of the only party that guarantees and represents the unity of the nation, emanates precisely from the exemplary fulfillment of our duty and adherence to Constitutional postulates, as well as our high ethical, political and ideological standards and close ties with the masses.
The Party, as the organization that groups the revolutionary vanguard, has the honorable mission of being the worthy heir of the confidence placed by the people in the Revolution’s founding leader, Comandante en jefe Fidel Castro Ruz.
An element indispensible to maintaining the Party’s forging of this unity is the exemplarity of its members, which demands from all militants a public attitude that, based on their capacity, dedication, and accomplishments, is one of admiration and respect, among an acutely perceptive people, capable of recognizing at a distance any fake commitment or double standards.
“The most revolutionary within the Revolution is and must always be the Party, just as the Party must be the force that revolutionizes the Revolution.”
Youth
“Generational continuity is a fundamental part of this unity. It is necessary to speak and share achievements with our young people as the most important people they are; distinguish them as protagonists of the transformations underway. In them lies the strength, the disposition and decision, the sincerity needed in any undertaking or revolutionary contribution that the situation demands. During the pandemic’s worse moments, they have demonstrated this with courage and responsibility.”
No comments:
Post a Comment