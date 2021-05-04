Korean Working People on May Day 2021
Working people of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea are celebrating May Day significantly, demonstrating the revolutionary spirit and might.
Kim Song Ho, head of a department of the Central Committee of the General Federation of Trade Unions of Korea, said: In the annals of the revolution, the Korean working people have dynamically promoted socialist construction, taking the lead in overcoming severe trials and hardships under the leadership of the Workers’ Party of Korea. Under the unfurled banner of self-reliance, they successfully built on the debris a socialist industrial state in a short period after the war by displaying the spirit of Chollima. In the trying days when the country was experiencing hardship, they fought with a do-or-die determination and will and thus made a great contribution to the development of the self-reliant defence industry and to the cause of building a powerful socialist country.
Their devoted efforts made great strides in the efforts to put the national economy on a Juche-oriented and self-supporting basis even in the face of the decades-long challenges from the hostile forces. The material and technical foundations of the agricultural sector have been built up and large numbers of assets conducive to the economic development and promotion of the people’s wellbeing created.
Today, the heroic working class of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il and other working people are fully demonstrating their might in socialist construction by giving full play to patriotic enthusiasm and unexcelled creative spirit.
Under the banner of self-reliance, they are waging a vigorous production campaign for implementing the new five-year plan for the national economic development set forth by the WPK, and effecting miracles and innovations in all fields of the national economy.
They study hard in the distance education system and other study-while-you-work systems to prepare themselves as intelligent workers and scientific and technical personnel and make positive tangible contributions to sci-tech development of their units and the building of a knowledge-based economy with fresh inventions and valuable technical innovations.
They conduct mass-based sporting, cultural and artistic activities on a regular basis and establish a cultured way of production and life so as to create new culture of socialism and make the whole society seethe with a vibrant spirit.
The working people of the DPRK, based on the principle of collectivism “One for all and all for one”, are helping and leading one another forward to make collective and coordinated innovations in production and construction.
