Kim Yo Jong Issues Statement in DPRK
Kim Yo Jong, deputy department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, issued the following statement on May 2:
Most recently, "defectors from the north" in south Korea committed an intolerable provocation of scattering leaflets against the DPRK again.
We have already seriously warned the south Korean authorities of the consequences to be entailed by their wrong act of giving a silent approval to the human scum’s wild moves for the north-south relations.
This notwithstanding, the south Korean authorities winked at the reckless acts of the "defectors from the north" and did not stop them once again.
I can hardly repress my displeasure over such sordid acts.
We regard the manoeuvres committed by the human scum in the south as a serious provocation against our state and will look into an action corresponding to them.
Whatever decision we make and whatever action we take, the responsibility for the consequences thereof will entirely rest with the south Korean authorities who did not put the dirty human scum under their control.
We can no longer remain an onlooker.
2021-05-02
