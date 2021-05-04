May Day Marked Across DPRK
They visited the Plaza of the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, the supreme sanctuary of Juche where the great leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il are preserved in their lifetime appearance, and made a bow before the portraits of their smiling images.
Officials and working people visited the statues of the great leaders on Mansu Hill and the mosaics of their smiling images in other different parts of the country to lay flower baskets, bouquets and flowers and pay homage to them.
Colourful performances were given at theatres and open-air stages in the capital city of Pyongyang and local areas.
Various sports and amusement games were played at industrial establishments and cooperative farms in different parts of the country.
Officials in all provinces, cities and counties and those of industrial establishments and farms congratulated scientist, technicians, labour innovators and other exemplary working people on the occasion.
