Party and Government Officials Encourage Working People on May Day
On the occasion of the 131st May Day, the international holiday of working people all over the world, Party and government officials visited major sites of socialist construction on May 1 to congratulate the working people.
Choe Ryong Hae, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee the Workers’ Party of Korea, first vice-president of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK and chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly, Ri Pyong Chol, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission of the WPK and secretary of the Party Central Committee, Kim Tok Hun, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee and premier of the DPRK Cabinet, went to the construction sites of 10 000 flats in Pyongyang, the Chollima Steel Complex and other places to mark the holiday together with builders and workers.
Party and government officials and officials of the Cabinet and Party and power organs at all levels visited construction sites in the capital city, the Sangwon Cement Complex, the Pyongyang Kim Jong Suk Textile Mill, the Taechong Co-op Farm in Unpha County, the Sunchon Phosphatic Fertilizer Factory, the Kim Chaek Iron and Steel Complex and other industrial establishments and farms to meet workers, agricultural workers and intellectuals.
In the construction sites of 10 000 flats in Pyongyang and the construction site of the residential district of terraced apartment buildings on the bank of the Pothong River, Party and government officials encouraged the builders of various units, working together with them.
At the industrial establishments and farms in different parts of the country, Party and government officials placed flower baskets and bouquets before the mosaics depicting the great leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il and paid tributes to them.
They encouraged labour innovators at production sites, workers' hostels and other places and asked them to learn from the fighting spirit and traits displayed by the Heroes during the period of postwar rehabilitation and the Chollima era in the 1950s and put spurs to the first year advance of the new five-year plan so as to bring about substantial change and tangible achievements.
That day, they enjoyed sports and entertainment games like volleyball, table tennis and yut games and art performances given by itinerant art squads together with working people.
2021-05-02
