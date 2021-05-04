Pledge Meeting of Youth Held in DPRK
A meeting of the young vanguard was held on April 30 to vow to give full play to the might of the Socialist Patriotic Youth League under the leadership of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un.
Present there were Ri Il Hwan, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, delegates to the 10th Congress of the youth league and youth and students in the capital city of Pyongyang.
Mun Chol, chairman of the Central Committee of the Socialist Patriotic Youth League, made a report to be followed by speeches by Kim Song Hyok, chairman of the North Hamgyong Provincial Committee of the youth league, Ri Kum Hyok, chairman of the North Phyongan Province Unjon County Committee of the youth league, and Kim Chong Song, chairman of the Kim Il Sung University Committee of the youth league.
They said that the immense trust placed by the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un in the young people by giving important guidelines for strengthening the Juche-oriented youth movement and having a significant photo taken with the participants in the 10th Congress of the youth league led five million young vanguard to display their fighting spirit and courage like an erupting volcano.
They stressed the need for all the youth league officials and young people to powerfully demonstrate the invincible might of the youth league, successor to and reserve for the WPK and a shock brigade of socialist construction, in the new historic advance of the Korean revolution.
They pledged to consolidate the Socialist Patriotic Youth League into the vanguard organization of loyalists who breathe and act in line with the idea and will of Kim Jong Un and become passionate loyalists who unconditionally carry out the Party's plans and determinations through thick and thin.
They underscored the need for the young people to leave their clear footprints in the most difficult sites of economic construction and make youthful vigour pervade the whole country under the uplifted slogan "Let us demonstrate the mettle of patriotic youth in the worthwhile struggle for socialist construction!"
They called on the young people to regard it as the most sacred duty and the highest expression of patriotism to defend the country and firmly safeguard by force of arms the socialist country permeated with the precious blood and sweat of the revolutionary forerunners.
They called on the youth to steadily expand the ranks of exemplary young people of virtue and take the lead in pervading the country with the atmosphere stirring with creation of positive deeds and beautiful traits.
They were firmly resolved to powerfully demonstrate all over the world the heroic spirit of young vanguard and the invincible might of the Socialist Patriotic Youth League in the worthwhile struggle to realize the great action programme set forth by the Party Congress, rallied close around Kim Jong Un.
A letter of pledge to Kim Jong Un was adopted at the meeting.
Then there was a march.
2021-05-02
