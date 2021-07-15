15th Plenary Meeting of 14th Standing Committee of Supreme People's Assembly of DPRK Held
The 15th Plenary Meeting of the 14th Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea was held at the Mansudae Assembly Hall on July 1.
Choe Ryong Hae, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, first vice-president of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, and chairman of the SPA Standing Committee, presided over the plenary meeting.
Present there were Vice-Chairman Pak Yong Il of the SPA Standing Committee, its Secretary General Ko Kil Son and its members.
Present there as observers were officials concerned of the SPA Standing Committee, the Secretariat of the Cabinet, ministries, national agencies, judicial and procuratorial organs and public security organs.
Put on the agenda items were the issue of adoption of the Law of the DPRK on Metal Industry, the Law of the DPRK on Chemical Industry, the Law of the DPRK on Machine-building Industry and the Law of the DPRK on the Prevention of Drug-related Crimes and the issue of modification and supplementation of the Law of the DPRK on Insam.
There was a report on the examination of the first four laws at the SPA Legislation Committee, and on the main contents of the draft modification and supplementation of the last law.
Stipulated in the four laws were paragraphs on further building up the production foundations by concentrating investments in key industrial sectors of the country, on thoroughly implementing the economic development strategy and the economic policy of the state by setting up the system and order concerning the production, supply and sale of metal, chemical and machine products, and provision of conditions, and on preventing violations of laws detrimental to the stability of the state and social system and the lives and health of the people. Also detailed there were the principled issues arising in enforcing the relevant laws.
The modified law on insam was subdivided to specify the regulations on insam production, procurement, processing, sale, export, etc., and supplemented with paragraphs that criminal charges will be imposed depending on the severity of violations of the law.
Based on the study and discussion of the presented agenda items, decrees of the SPA Standing Committee "On adoption of the Law of the DPRK on Metal Industry", "On adoption of the Law of the DPRK on Chemical industry", "On adoption of the Law of the DPRK on Machine-building Industry" and "On adoption of the Law of the DPRK on the Prevention of Drug-related Crimes" and "On modification and supplementation of the Law of the DPRK on Insam" were adopted at the plenary meeting with unanimous approval.
The plenary meeting stressed the need for the SPA Standing Committee, the Cabinet and the relevant institutions to conduct education in law observance in various forms and by various methods, work out and issue the regulations and detailed rules for the enforcement of the laws as required by the law on the enactment of laws and intensify legal struggle so as to legally guarantee the efforts for implementing the tasks set forth at the Party Congress and the plenary meetings of the Party Central Committee.
