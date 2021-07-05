Scientists Truly Upholding Science on COVID-19 Origins Issue Were Attacked or Even Received Death Threats: Chinese FM
Jul 05, 2021 05:53 PM
Wang Wenbin, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry Photo: cnsphoto
It's revealing that some so-called "international scientists" who recently called for COVID-19 origins inquiry were politicians with political agendas. But many scientists who truly uphold the spirit of science - objectivity and impartiality - have been attacked by some governments and extremists, or even received death threats, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at Monday's routine press conference.
Wang's remarks were response to reports saying that more than 30 so-called international scientists including Jamie Metzl, senior fellow from the Atlantic Council think tank and previously served on the US National Security Council, recently issued an open letter calling for an investigation into the origins of COVID-19. The letter suggested the investigation should include entities such as nations of the G7, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and other institutions.
Wang said that this is not the first time that "international scientists" have conducted such grandstanding campaign.
One of the "international scientists" who signed the letter was a senior fellow from the Atlantic Council, with a political background as he was once a member of US National Security Council. The others include a data engineer at a bank, but pose as an expert on the COVID-19 origins to make unproven and irresponsible remarks, Wang said.
For those scientists who seek attention, Wang urged them to devote themselves to scientific research in their fields and do something really beneficial for mankind.
"We have seen, contrary to this, many scientists who truly uphold the scientific spirit - objectivity and impartiality - were attacked or abused by some governments and extremists and some even received death threats. Such a malicious behavior is really revealing," Wang said.
For those who signed the open letter but did not know the truth and had been used, Wang said, he hoped that they will not be deceived into believing falsehoods and letting politicized science affect their judgment.
The open letter proposed to include institutions such as G7 to conduct investigations. This is an attempt by some countries, under the guise of international scientists, to conduct political manipulation, Wang said.
Wang said that the right direction was to carry out more in-depth and detailed scientific studies in a wider range.
