AU, Countries Congratulate Ethiopia on Successful Election
July 14, 2021
BY TEWODROS KASSA
ADDIS ABABA – The African Union (AU), China, Djibouti, and Somalia congratulated Ethiopia on the successful completion of the 6th general elections.
The AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat welcomed the proclamation by the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia of the final results of the general elections held 21 June 2021.
The Chairperson warmly congratulated Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) for the overwhelming victory of the Prosperity Party at the national and regional level.
“AU commends the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia, political parties, civil society, and all other stakeholders for their collective efforts in ensuring largely peaceful, orderly, and credible elections, despite challenges relating to security, logistics and the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Accordingly, the AU Commission is looking forward to closely monitoring the rescheduled elections for 6 September 2021 in the remaining constituencies as planned.
The Chairperson also commended former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and the AU Election Observer Mission for the accomplishment of their mission.
Meanwhile, China has congratulated Ethiopia on its successful parliamentary election.
Similarly, in a statement the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China sent to The Ethiopian Herald said China is important strategic cooperative partner in Africa and a key participant in China-Africa cooperation under the BRI.
The statement added that China-Ethiopia cooperation, leading China-Africa cooperation, has delivered fruitful outcomes.
The statement quoted said Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Spokesperson as saying: “We believe our bilateral cooperation will surely achieve new progress and deliver more benefits to our peoples.”
Upon the announcement by The Ethiopia’s National Electoral Board of the results of the General Election held on June 21, the Prosperity Party led by Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali has won a majority in the House of People’s Representatives, it said, adding that China extends its congratulations on this at the earliest time.
Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh also congratulated Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) on elections 2021 victory.
The President stated that under your leadership, “The friendly Ethiopian nation is today providing the whole world with proof of its determination to embrace the modern values of a flourishing society in the long term, breaking with the demons of division where alliances are not based on the principle of ethnic cleavages but on that of the communion of ideas and visions.”
By the same token, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia President Mohamed Farmaajo has extended Congratulatory message to Abiy Ahmed (PhD).
“I warmly congratulate Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) on regaining a strong mandate from the people of Ethiopia. Somalia will continue to work with the Ethiopian government to further strengthen our bilateral relations to benefit our two people and the wider region. I wish you great success.”
The Ethiopian Herald July 14/2021
