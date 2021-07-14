Experts Laud Prosperity’s Power Sharing Plan
July 14, 2021
BY YESUF ENDRIS
ADDIS ABABA – The triumphant Prosperity Party’s plan to share power with competing political parties and non-members ensure the state machinery’s inclusiveness of political actors from diverse ideological camps, political experts said, calling for due attention to the implementation.
Political experts approached by The Ethiopian Herald stated that the power sharing plan should lead contesting political parties to consensus.
Federalism and Governance Lecturer at Addis Ababa University Tesfaye Jimma (PhD) said that there should be a clear separation of politician’s responsibility of party membership and their role as government officials.
“My personal opinion on the matter is that the plan to incorporate the opposition camp in the state machinery would be successful when the task is only based on merits.”
To him, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s initiative should be regarded as a good opportunity among the country’s political actors; adding that all sides should be active in shunning conspiracies.
By the same token, Political Science and International Relations Lecturer at Dire Dawa University Haji Chala stated that the plan to ensure inclusiveness of the executive body would ensure the participation of political actors from diverse ideological camps.
“But in fact, there should be a system to supervise the conduct of government officials as every party has its own political system.”
Politicians should draw a clear line between their public responsibilities from party affiliation, he added.
The Ethiopian Herald July 14/2021
