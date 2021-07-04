Cinicial Trials of Soberana-Pediatria in Children 3-11 Years of Age Begin
The study of the Cuban anti-COVID candidate vaccine will include 350 children and adolescents, 50 in Phase I and 300 in Phase II, conducted in an overlapping and gradual process, in strict compliance with protocols and best practices
Author: Walkiria Juanes Sánchez | internet@granma.cu
Specialists at the Finlay Institute explained that this is an open study with no placebos administered, and also adaptive, meaning that modifications can be made, if elements appear that indicate a change in the study’s design.
The trials will be conducted at several sites, with the first phase at Juan Manuel Marquez Pediatric Hospital and the second at the primary care level, involving several community polyclinics.
The study of the Cuban anti-COVID candidate vaccine will eventually include 350 children and adolescents, 50 in Phase I and 300 in Phase II, conducted in an overlapping and gradual process of three doses, in strict compliance with protocol and best practices.
No comments:
Post a Comment