Cuba Celebrates the Centenary of the Communist Party of China
In a message to the General Secretary of the Chinese Party, Cuba’s President emphasized, "We are pleased that relations between our parties are characterized by their full maturity, expressed in political confidence, exchanges of experiences, equality and mutual respect."
July 2, 2021 09:07:05
With a ceremony presided by Army General Raúl Castro Ruz and First Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, Cuba commemorated the centenary of the Communist Party of China, and reaffirmed the indestructible ties of friendship shared by the two nations.
During the event, Party Political Bureau member and Secretary of Organization and Cadre Policy, Roberto Morales Ojeda, extended fraternal congratulations from the Communist Party and people of Cuba to all Chinese Communists, on the occasion of the centenary of their Party.
He reaffirmed our support to the principle of "one China" and rejected any attempt to interfere in its internal affairs. He also thanked the Asian country for its unwavering support to the Cuban struggle against the U.S. blockade.
He emphasized that both parties are intent on improving mechanism to facilitate coordination and exchanges, support for economic and cooperative relations, as well as regular consultation on strategic issues.
Zhang Yiwen, chargé d'affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Havana, in her remarks thanked Cuba for taking the initiative to celebrate the date, adding, "Relations between China and Cuba are at the best moment in their history, and are characterized by full maturity and confidence."
