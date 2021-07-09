Despite Claims, US-led Aggression Forces Support, Protect Terrorism: Syria Parliament Speaker
Friday, 09 July 2021 1:03 PM
Speaker of Syrian People’s Assembly Hammoudeh Sabbagh (C-R) and an Iranian parliamentary delegation, headed by deputy chairman of the two countries’ friendship group, Abbas Golroo (C-L), meet in Damascus on July 8, 2021. (Photo by SANA)
Speaker of Syrian People’s Assembly Hammoudeh Sabbagh says forces of global aggression, led by the US, besiege Syria and Iran together under the false guise of fighting terrorism but in fact they support and protect the scourge.
Sabbagh made the remarks in a Thursday meeting with a visiting Iranian parliamentary delegation, headed by deputy chairman of the two countries’ friendship group, Abbas Golroo, in Damascus, Syria’s official news agency, SANA, reported.
He affirmed the importance of boosting parliamentary relations between Tehran and Damascus through the exchange of visits, viewpoints, and joint coordination at regional and international conferences.
Golroo, for his part, said the current visit by the Iranian delegation to Damascus aims to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in different fields, particularly in the parliamentarian affairs, and overcome any obstacles that may hinder enhanced mutual relations.
The Iranian lawmaker expressed his country’s readiness to take advanced steps that make the friendship committees in both countries as a role model.
Over the past years, the US has been maintaining an illegal military presence on Syrian soil, collaborating with anti-Damascus militants and stealing the country’s crude oil resources.
It has also slapped rounds of crippling sanctions on Syria, which has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011.
Parts of the restrictive measures have been imposed under the so-called Caesar Act, an American piece of legislation that alleges to support the Syrian people by protecting them against the Syrian administration’s way of governance.
The bans target almost all Syrian economic and trade activities, as well as the country’s government officials.
Iran playing leading role in all fields to support Syria in terror fight: FM Mekdad
In a meeting with the Iranian parliamentary delegation, Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faisal al-Mekdad, said Iran plays an important role at all political, military, and economic levels to support Syria in its fight against terrorism, SANA reported.
“Those who defeated Daesh and other terrorist organizations are not [the ones] who claim to have formed an alliance for this purpose,” he added, noting that the alliance was fighting against everything in the region except the terrorists.
The Syrian, Iranian and Russian forces in addition to the fighters from Iraq and Lebanon have succeeded in eradicating the terrorist organizations, supported by some states of that ominous alliance, the foreign minister said.
Mekdad also pointed to the ongoing Vienna talks aim to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and praised Iran’s wisdom and its insistence on defending the interests and rights of its people in the face of foreign pressures, reiterating Syria’s support for Tehran in the negotiations.
For his part, Golroo commended Syria’s historic support for Iran in many stages and the distinguished level of cooperation between the two countries, stressing the importance of promoting economic and cultural relations up to the level of political ties.
During the meeting, the two sides reiterated the need to boost parliamentary diplomacy to defend common interests at various international forums.
They also emphasized that Tehran and Damascus can confront economic terrorism represented by the unilateral coercive measures imposed on them through the expansion of relations.
The UN special envoy for Syria says he counts on continued support of Iran, Russia and Turkey for promoting peace process in the war-hit country.
In a tweet on Wednesday, United Nations special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen praised the role being played by Iran, Russia and Turkey in efforts to resolve the Syria crisis, saying he counts on the trio’s continued support for the world body’s political process to achieve that goal.
Iran, Syria foiled enemies’ plots in region: PM Arnous
Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous hailed Iran’s support for Damascus, saying the two countries’ peoples have managed to foil enemies’ plots in the region.
According to SANA, Arnous told the Iranian parliamentary delegation that the Syrian government seeks to increase trade exchanges with Iran and develop bilateral economic cooperation to the level of strategic relations.
Golroo, for his turn, said the Iranian delegation is visiting Syria to increase cooperation and overcome obstacles that may hinder mutual relations.
A senior Iranian diplomat says Tehran is ready to play an active role in the reconstruction of war-torn Syria.
In a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus late last month, Ali Asghar Khaji, Iranian Foreign Minister's senior aide for special political affairs, said the Islamic Republic is ready to play an active role in the reconstruction of war-torn Syria and help the country in the face of unjust Western sanctions.
