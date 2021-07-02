KK Funeral Trip Cancelled at 11th Hour for Former South African President Zuma
JOHANNESBURG. – Former president Jacob Zuma will not be attending the funeral of former Zambian statesman Kenneth Kaunda today as initially planned.
“He is not going, he can’t. That will give them a chance to arrest him on the way,” said a family elder who asked not to be identified.
Zuma had been expected to arrive in Lusaka late Thursday and to return to SA on Monday. His foundation would not be drawn into discussing the matter.
“The diary of President Zuma is not discussed with media because of security considerations” said Jacob G Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi. Another two independent sources close to the former president have confirmed Zuma’s plans were changed at the 11th hour.
It is believed that Zuma was in Durban on Wednesday.
Zuma’s eldest son, Edward, said the family was going into a meeting and would be releasing a statement later.
On Wednesday, the foundation released a statement in which Zuma criticised the judgment, saying showed that the country’s courts did not act independently and without bias.
– TimesLIVE
