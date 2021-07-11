Leader Thanks Palestinians for Congratulatory Message After Recent Israeli War on Gaza
Sunday, 11 July 2021 2:37 PM
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei
The office of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has sent a letter to Palestinians living in refugee camps in Syria, conveying to them the Leader’s gratitude for the congratulatory message they sent to Ayatollah Khamenei following Israel's defeat in its latest military aggression against Palestinian resistance groups in the besieged Gaza Strip.
In a letter to the Chairman of Iran-Palestine Friendship Society Mohammed al-Buhaisi, the deputy head of the Leader’s Office for international relations, Mohsen Qomi, conveyed Ayatollah Khamenei’s message of gratitude.
“Operation al-Quds Sword showed only a small portion of the accumulated power and might of the Resistance Front,” the letter read.
In his letter, Qomi added that the heroic defense of the al-Aqsa Mosque and the al-Quds territory by the Palestinian people, which took place through solidarity and synergy among all Palestinians and admirable coordination of all resistance groups, showed that the “era of bullying and muscle-flexing by the occupying and racist Zionists is over."
The Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution says resistance is the only way to save oppressed Palestine.
The letter added that "the time has come for the usurpers of this sacred land to be defeated and for Palestine and the holy al-Quds to be liberated."
Tel Aviv launched a brutal bombing campaign against the Gaza Strip on May 10. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, 260 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli offensive, including 66 children and 40 women.
In response, Palestinian resistance movements, chief among them Hamas, launched the Operation al-Quds Sword and fired more than 4,000 rockets and missiles into the occupied territories, killing 12 Israelis.
Apparently caught off guard by the unprecedented barrage of rockets from Gaza, Israel announced a unilateral ceasefire on May 21, which Palestinian resistance movements accepted with Egyptian mediation.
