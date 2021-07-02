Unilateral Ceasefire Eases External Pressure on Ethiopia: Spokesperson
July 2, 2021
BY TEWODROS KASSA
ADDIS ABABA – The tendency of different countries and international organizations to pressurize the Ethiopian government has eased immediately after the declaration of unilateral ceasefire in Tigray State of Ethiopia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Spokesperson Ambassador Dina Mufti said.
During his weekly media briefing, Amb. Dina yesterday said that Ethiopia’s reliable supporters have successfully countered the agendas of some countries in European Union and United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to intervene in the internal affairs of the country.
“The ceasefire has now proved successful in countering the international pressures,” he stressed.
He said, therefore, such countries and organizations have now give up any allegations against the Ethiopian government, adding that, it is obvious who will be accountable for any incidents in Tigray after the ceasefire.
Accordingly, the African Union, China, UAE, United Nations, United States, Sweden have welcomed the ceasefire although some were cautious in this regard.
The Ethiopian Herald July 2/2021
