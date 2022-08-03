Chinese Foreign Minister Condemns US Intrusion of China’s Sovereignty
By Global Times
Aug 03, 2022 11:03 AM
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Photo: Xinhua
Amid widespread opposition of the international community to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan island, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi issued a statement Wednesday morning condemning US' intrusion of China's sovereignty. Pelosi blatantly visited the island in disregard of China's solemn representations, which is a serious violation of the one-China principle and malicious violation of China's sovereignty, Wang said.
Such blatant political provocation aroused the strong indignation of the Chinese people and widespread opposition from the international community. This once again proves that some US politicians have become "troublemakers" in China-US relations, and the US has become the "biggest destroyer" of peace and regional stability in the Taiwan Straits, Wang said.
The statement came after Pelosi landed in Taiwan for her provocative visit which violates the US' promise of opposing "Taiwan independence" secessionism, and the People's Liberation Army launched massive military drills around the island of Taiwan Tuesday night.
Wang urged the US to stop four fantasies, namely the fantasy of interfering in China's reunification process, of sabotaging China's development, of manipulating the geopolitical situation, and of confusing right and wrong. Taiwan is part of China, and realizing the reunification is the historical trend that is inevitable, Wang noted. We will never leave any room for the "Taiwan independence" secessionist forces or for the external forces to interfere.
No matter in what way the US supports and condones "Taiwan independence" secessionists, it will be doomed to fail, and it will only leave more ugly records of the US grossly interfering in other countries' internal affairs, Wang said.
This is the second statement of Wang on the issue within 24 hours. On Tuesday evening just a few hours ahead of the planned arrival of Pelosi in Taiwan island, Wang stressed China's solemn position, warning that some US politicians who selfishly play with fire on the Taiwan question will become the enemies to 1.4 billion Chinese people, and won't meet with a good end.
The US has introduced the Taiwan question into its regional strategy and provoked confrontation, which acts against the trend of the regional development and expectation of people from the Asia-Pacific region, Wang said, noting that it's very dangerous and stupid.
The one-China principle has become a basic norm in international relations and constitutes an integral part of the post-World War II international order. What the US needs to do is to immediately stop violating the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and immediately stop playing the Taiwan card and disrupting the Asia-Pacific, the Chinese official said.
The fundamental basis of the peace and stability of the Taiwan Straits is the one-China principle, and the true guardrails for peaceful China-US relations is the three China-US joint communiques. Any attempts of collusion with the US to seek "Taiwan independence" will meet a dead end and using Taiwan island to contain China is doomed to fail, Wang said.
On late Tuesday night, China's Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng summoned US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns to protest against Pelosi's visit to Taiwan island, stressing that the nature of Pelosi's visit is extremely vicious and the consequences are very grave. The Chinese side will not sit idly by.
Chinese Ambassador to the US Qin Gang also lodged solemn representations and strong protests with the US National Security Council and the Department of State over Pelosi's visit.
Global Times
No comments:
Post a Comment