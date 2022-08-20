Ethiopian Government Started Military Offensive in “West Tigray,” Says TPLF
August 17, 2022
TPLF accuses Ethiopian government of launching a military offensive in what it calls “Western Tigray”
Borkena
A day after a video of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) leader Debretsion Gebremichal, that shows him mobilizing for war during an engagement with residents of Mekele, is released on social media, the “Tigray Military Command” released a statement accusing Ethiopian government of new military offensive.
The statement that was published by Demtsi woyane Television, on Wednesday, said that the Western Command “shelled our troops position on August 15.”
It did not say if there was a casualty on the part of the TPLF.
However, it said that it investigated whether the offensive was initiated by the commanders of the western command or by the Ethiopian government.
And TPLF claimed that the offensive had authorization from the Ethiopian government.
The statement which accused the Ethiopian government of making “military and political plots,” said whatever the push factor for it the Ethiopian government should commit itself to the peace talks. The intention is, said TPLF, to wrest land from Tigray. Despite the TPLF total control for many months now, Tigray is an integral part of Ethiopia.
The Ethiopian government didn’t remark on TPLF’s latest claim about the renewed military attack in the Wolkait area which the TPLF calls “Western Tigray.”
The Ethiopian government on Wednesday retrieved its commitment and readiness to start peace talks at any time.
There were omens that the TPLF is in a renewed military mobilization.
Debretsion Gebremicael told residents of Mekelle that the TPLF is working on regulations to punish those who are not willing to arm and join the struggle for Tigray.
Those who are capable of joining the military fight but not willing to do so will not enjoy the same right as those who fought for Tigray, he said.
A unilateral humanitarian ceasefire was announced by the Ethiopian government in March this year just after repulsing the TPLF military forces from much of the Afar and Amhara region of Ethiopia.
Uneasy calm was restored for the past six months.
Earlier this month, the European Union envoy and U.S. Special envoy jointly led a delegation to Mekelle earlier this month and met with the TPLF leaders. It was something that triggered criticism, from the Ethiopian opposition quarter and activists, against the Ethiopian government.
And this week, it was reported, credible AU sources were cited, that the Ethiopian government is in direct talk with the TPLF.
Today’s TPLF military statement came on the same day that the Ethiopian government reiterated its commitment to the peace talk which was expected to start in Kenya sometime this month.
No comments:
Post a Comment