Guinea Leading Opposition Coalition Dissolved by Military Junta
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Agencies
10 Aug 00:28
The present decree takes effect on the date of signature, according to a directive linked by Territorial Administration Minister Mory Conde.
Guinea's transitional government has disbanded the country's main opposition coalition, the National Front for the Defense of the Constitution (FNDC).
"The grouping called the Front for the Defense of the Constitution is dissolved. The present decree takes effect on the date of signature," as per a directive linked by Territorial Administration Minister Mory Conde.
An alliance of political parties, trade unions, and civil groups, the FNDC led the protests against former President Alpha Conde before his ouster in a coup last year.
Friction has been growing for months between the FNDC and the junta, culminating in an announcement by the coalition on Monday that it would stage demonstrations on August 17.
A decree declaring the FNDC's dissolution was signed by Mory Conde. It was authenticated by AFP on Tuesday.
"The de-facto group called the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution, is dissolved... with effect from the date of signature," the ruling said.
It claimed the FNDC's "operational mode is based on violent attacks (perpetrated) during banned demonstrations, attacks against individuals who do not share their ideology, and targeted attacks against the security forces."
The organization has "the behavior of combat groups and private militias... threatening national unity, public peace, and cohabitation," it said.
The West African state, rich in minerals but deeply impoverished, has had little stability since it gained independence from France in 1958.
The timeline has put the junta into conflict with the region's bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
ECOWAS' chair, Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, said late last month that he had convinced the junta to shorten the transition to two years. But that figure has not been confirmed by Guinea.
Demonstrations broke out in Guinea on July 28 and 29 over concerns the junta was dragging its feet on restoring civilian rule, leaving five dead.
The FNDC on Monday called for nationwide protests on August 17 to condemn the lack of "credible dialogue" and use of lethal weapons against demonstrators. The organization also called for the release of jailed supporters.
