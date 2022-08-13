IEBC Reviews Verification Procedure to Hasten Tallying
In Summary
IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has revised the verification of the votes to make the process quick.
Speaking on Saturday, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said that they had observed that the process was taking between 3 to 4 hours to clear one returning officer.
He noted that some ROs had been at the National Tallying centre for three days, and had not been cleared.
"We review as follows, ROs on queue to hand over original results to National Returning Officer immediately after this announcement," Chebukati directed.
He added, "The ROs go to the ICT desk for verification of forms 34As against transmitted forms 34As."
He noted that some 265 ROs had reported at the National Tallying Centre.
Out of this, 141 ROs have been processed, while 124 ROs are still on the queue.
Chebukati said that presidential agents will be given copies of forms 34As and Forms 34Bs for their own use.
"We believe this will fasten the process," he said.
