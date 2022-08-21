Non-signatory Group Warns Against Saudi Investments in Darfur’s Jebel Marra
A spokesman of the visiting Saudi investors delegation speak to the media on August 20, 2022 (SUNA photo)
August 20, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – The holdout Sudan Liberation Army led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLA-AW) Friday warned against Saudi investments in the fertile Jebel Marra area saying such projects represent a provocation to the war-affected displaced and refugees.
On Wednesday Darfur region’s government received a delegation of Saudi businessmen who visited the western Sudan region to assess future investment projects including in Central Darfur, partly controlled by the non-signatory group.
The Saudi investors plan to invest in agriculture and agri-food, livestock, and tourism sectors, with plans including developing the infrastructures in the war-ravaged region.
In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, the SLA’s spokesperson Walid Mohamed Abkar rejected such projects saying priority should be given to genuine peace ensuring the return of the displaced and refugees to their homeland.
“We consider (these projects) a provocation and an insult to the victims and displaced persons and legitimizing the occupation of their lands to impose a fait accompli policy,” stressed Abkar.
The military spokesman warned that this land belong to the indigenous people for thousands of years before the existence of the current Sudanese state.
“We will never tolerate attempts to seize the resources, wealth and lands of our people under the pretext of investment and tourism projects. This evil agenda will not fool us. Whoever dares has to blame only himself, as there is no excuse for those that have been warned,” he emphasized.
After the failure of the Abuja peace process in 2006, the SLM-AW refused to join any political processes to settle the Darfur conflict. After the December Revolution, they said they want to hold a national conference on Sudanese issues not only on Darfur.
The rebel group require to end attacks on civilians, disband militiamen, and ensure the return of displaced people to their areas of origin. Also, they ask for justice and compensation for the victims of war.
The IDPs are still in displacement camps despite several peace agreements signed by the government and armed groups.
The armed group controls some parts of the mountainous area
UN reports say that the armed group has strengthened its military capabilities during recent years as they benefit from the gold mines in the controlled area.
