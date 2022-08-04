PLA Aircraft Carrier Group With Nuclear-powered Submarine Joins Drills Around Taiwan: Expert
By Guo Yuandan and Liu Xuanzun
Aug 04, 2022 05:59 PM
The picture shows aircraft carrier Shandong berths at a naval port in Sanya. China's first domestically-made aircraft carrier Shandong (Hull 17) was officially commissioned to the PLA Navy at a military port in Sanya, South China's Hainan Province, on the afternoon of December 17, 2019, making China one of the few countries in the world that have multiple carriers. Photo:China Military
The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has sent an aircraft carrier group featuring at least one nuclear-powered submarine to the ongoing drills around the island of Taiwan for its first carrier deterrence exercise, said an expert affiliated with the PLA on Thursday.
Zhang Junshe, a senior research fellow at the Naval Research Academy of the PLA, told the Global Times on Thursday that the PLA's drills from Thursday to Sunday around the island of Taiwan will feature the PLA's first aircraft carrier group deterrence exercise, which will establish a maritime multidimensional combat system.
"Normally, a nuclear-powered submarine will accompany an aircraft carrier group in its mission," Zhang said. The expert confirmed with the Global Times that at least one nuclear-powered submarine has been deployed.
While the drills are organized by the PLA Eastern Theater Command, forces from other theater commands also participated in the drills, Zhang said. "This reflects the high interoperability between PLA's various theater commands," he said.
The PLA Navy operates two aircraft carriers, the Liaoning and the Shandong. Zhang did not confirm which carrier is participating in the drills, or if both carriers have formed a dual-carrier group.
No comments:
Post a Comment