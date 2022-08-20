SACP Message of Solidarity to the Cuban People Following Matanzas Industrial Zone Fire
12 August 2022
The South African Communist Party (SACP) conveys its message of solidarity to the Cuban people following the fire which erupted from a fuel tank at the Supertanker Depot in the Cuban province of Matanzas on Friday, 5 August 2022, after it was struck by lightning.
"On behalf of the SACP, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the firefighter who died during the gallant efforts to extinguish the flame. I wish speedy recovery to those who have suffered injuries", said Solly Mapaila, the SACP General Secretary on Thursday, 11 August 2022 in Johannesburg.
The SACP salutes the firefighters who have worked tirelessly to bring the situation under control. As is the case when the country faces disaster, the Cuban people from far and wide came out in their numbers to contribute to extinguishing the fire and prevent loss of life. Their bravery continues to inspire the working-class across the world on the meaning of defending one’s country and building socialism.
The SACP is inspired by the leadership role played by First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Cuban Republic, Comrade Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, in uniting the people for a common cause under this difficult period.
This disaster takes place when the Cuban people are enduring the worst consequences of the illegal, unilateral and extraterritorial blockade imposed by the imperialist regime of the United States which has been overwhelmingly condemned by the United Nations for 29 years in a row. The over six decades old criminal blockade has had negative results for Cuba’s economy, but the people of Cuba have more and more united against the imperialist bully and defended their freedom.
The SACP calls for more international solidarity and will strengthen its own efforts and humanitarian work in solidarity with the people of Cuba. To help the Cuban people recover quickly from the disaster, the SACP calls for our government to extend its solidarity with the Cuban people through every means possible.
ISSUED BY THE SOUTH AFRICAN COMMUNIST PARTY | SACP
EST. 1921 AS THE COMMUNIST PARTY OF SOUTH AFRICA | CPSA
1921–2022: 101 YEARS OF UNBROKEN STRUGGLE
TOGETHER LET’S BUILD A POWERFUL, SOCIALIST MOVEMENT OF THE WORKERS AND POOR: SOCIALISM IS THE FUTURE—BUILD IT NOW!
Solly Mapaila, the SACP General Secretary
FOR INTERVIEW ARRANGEMENTS, MEDIA LIAISON & CIRCULATION SERVICES
Hlengiwe Nkonyane
Communications Officer:
Media Liaison, Multimedia & Digital Communications Platforms Co-ordinator
Mobile: +27 79 384 6550
OFFICE & OTHER CONTACT DETAILS
Office: +2711 339 3621/2
Twitter: SACP1921
Website: www.sacp.org.za
Facebook Page: South African Communist Party
No comments:
Post a Comment