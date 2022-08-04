State, Party Leaders, Government Agencies from 12 More Countries Join Reaffirmation of Their Adherence to the One-China Principle
By Global Times
Aug 04, 2022 11:22 PM
State and party leaders, government agencies from 12 more countries joined on Thursday the reaffirmation of their adherence to the one-China principle and the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Resolution 2758, voicing discontent and strong condemnation of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's provocative visit to Taiwan island which has escalated the tensions across the Taiwan Straits.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday affirmed the world body's one-China policy as Pelosi's Taiwan visit has created tensions.
"Our position is very clear. We abide by General Assembly resolutions, by the one-China policy, and that is the orientation that we have in everything we do," said Guterres.
After the United Nations and many countries including Russia, North Korea, Iran and Pakistan reaffirmed their adherence to the one-China principle on Wednesday, a slew of countries' state and Party leaders or government organizations followed suit and expressed their growing concerns over Pelosi's visit.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Dominica reaffirmed to firmly support the one-China principle in its statement released Wednesday, noting that the Taiwan question is completely China's internal affair. It urges the international community to refrain from meddling in Taiwan-related affairs and engaging in any official interactions with China's Taiwan island in the interest of China-US relations and cross-Straits peace and stability.
Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel and other Cuban officials also reaffirmed their unreserved support to the one-China principle, saying that Cuba reaffirms its unconditional adherence to the one-China principle.
In a speech on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the Nicaraguan Air Force, Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega said that the US provocation against China is because the US cannot stand its descending, noting China will absolutely respond correctly with Chinese people's strength, wisdom and experience accumulated for thousands of years, whereas the US will lose its hegemony.
Besides, the governments and officials from other countries including Venezuela, Bolivia, Mexico, Costa Rica, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago also voiced discontent and strong condemnation of Pelosi's maliciously provocative visit to the island of Taiwan, which they noted has greatly increased the risk of instability and even military conflict in the world.
Besides, Southeast Asian foreign ministers are also seeking ways to help calm rising tensions over Taiwan at regional talks with the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Statement on the Cross Strait Development released on Wednesday to reiterate ASEAN Member States' support for their respective one-China principle.
Besides, the Arab League also declared its support for the one-China principle in a statement on Wednesday that the league's stance "is based on upholding China's sovereignty and territorial integrity."
Secretary-general of the Arab League, Hossam Zaki, said the league's stance "is based on upholding China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and firmly adhering to the one-China principle."
Global Times
No comments:
Post a Comment