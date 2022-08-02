Mohamed al-Faki former member of the Sovereign Council
July 30, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – The Forces of the revolution will announce constitutional arrangements and a civilian prime minister within two weeks, said Mohamed al-Faki a former member of the Sovereign Council and prominent FFC leader.
On July 4, the army commander in chief and head of the Sovereign Council called on the political forces to form a civilian-led transitional government, announcing their withdrawal from the political dialogue.
In addition, Abdel Fattah al Burhan said they would dissolve the Sovereign Council and replace it with a high military body for security and defence issues with some additional powers related to its competencies.
“The forces of the revolution will announce, within two weeks, new constitutional arrangements and a civilian prime minister, to put the military before the fait accompli,” said al-Faki in an interview with the Sudan Tribune on Saturday.
He underscored that the Prime Minister would be given broad powers to form his government without pressing him to appoint any of his cabinet members, provided that he consult with the “forces of the revolution”.
Al-Faki said the forces involved in the appointment are the Forces for Freedom and Change, armed movements that signed the Juba peace agreement SRF and NC, resistance committees and other anti-coup civilian entities.
He further disclosed they are now mulling over several candidates before picking one of them as prime minister.
The designated prime minister will be accountable to the Transitional Parliament for the performance of the government. Also, he expected the abolition of the Sovereignty Council in the new constitutional declaration that the FFC intend to submit its draft to the revolution forces for consultation.
Al-Faki’s statements come as several local media report that the ruling military-led Sovereign Council are about to announce a new prime minister, nine months after the military coup carried out by Army Commander-in-Chief al-Burhan on October 25, 2021.
Possible differences
During the interview, al-Faki spoke about possible disagreements with the military component, signatory groups and the Sudanese Communist Party.
He first stressed the need to reach an agreement with the military component about the role and powers of the security and defence council where the military leaders will take part.
He pointed out that it must be chaired by the Prime Minister or the civilian head of the Sovereign Council if a consensus has been reached over him.
Yasir Arman SPLM-N Agar Deputy Chairman and FFC leadership member disclosed earlier this month after al-Burhan statements that the military component informed the dialogue’s facilitation panel they would keep some sovereign tasks related to the foreign policy and central bank.
He further spoke about the signatory groups including the National Consensus (NC) coalition of Minni Minnawi and Gibril Ibrahim and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) as they reject the idea of not taking part in the government.
“The disagreement between us and the armed movements will be over their demand to participate in the government as politicians, while the street’s demand is an independent government (of technocrats).”
But armed groups point to the Juba Peace agreement saying that 25% of the cabinet member should represent the armed groups under the signed deal.
However, Minni Minnawi, SLM leader, posted a tweet on Saturday speaking about great hopes to strike a deal in the coming days on the new prime minister.
“My hope and those with me that we will reach clear understandings in the coming days,” he wrote.
With regard to the Sudanese Communist Party, al-Faki said they are moving in a different direction but they can participate in the ongoing consultations about the prime minister.
The SCP recently announced the formation of a new coalition to overthrow the coup government and cancel the Juba peace agreement.
“The disagreement now is over power, but we all agree on the independence of the judiciary and citizenship and other issues. So, this dispute must be overcome with the participation of all in the selection of the prime minister”. emphasized al-Faki.
(ST)
