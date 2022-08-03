Sudan’s FFC Will Propose New Constitutional Declaration
Wagdi Salih
August 2, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) plan to file the new constitutional declaration to the political and revolutionary forces after its approval early next week.
Nine months after the coup d’état, the military leaders admitted their failure to form a new transitional government in Sudan and called on the political forces and peace groups to agree on a new government.
Wagdi Salih a leading member of the coalition told Sudan Tribune that the coalition would present the new constitutional declaration to the political and civil forces, after its approval at the Central Council meeting next Saturday.
“The new declaration stipulates that power will not be shared with the military leaders who currently rule the country or the military establishment, and speaks of a civilian authority and a parliamentary system,” said Salih.
He emphasized that military establishment is part of the state institutions and is commanded by the civilian authority.
According to the Sudanese lawyer, the declaration further deals with the state structures and governance, based on a vision put forward by the coalition last June.
General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereign Council on Tuesday described as “baseless” reports that the military component plans to appoint a new prime minister.
Al-Burhan made the denial during a meeting with the French Ambassador to Sudan Raja Rabia.
He further reiterated his keenness to complete the democratic transition in the country, and to hold free and fair elections, according to a statement b the Sudanese presidency after the meeting.
The military leader renewed his pledge to restore the civilian-led transitional government saying that have no intention of holding on to power.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment