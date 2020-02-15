Egypt's Suez Canal Traffic Unaffected by Coronavirus Outbreak: Statement
Friday 14 Feb 2020
Precautionary measures have been taken to deal with the fast-spreading virus, in coordination with the health ministry
The navigation traffic through Egypt's Suez Canal has not been affected by the coronavirus outbreak and shipping is proceeding as normal and at normal rates, Osama Rabie, chairman and managing director of the Suez Canal Authority said in a statement on Friday.
All precautionary and preventive measures have been taken to deal with the deadly and fast-spreading virus, in coordination with the health ministry, Rabie added.
He noted that the traffic passing through the channel set an all-time record on Friday with the highest daily numbers and tonnage of ships crossing in both directions, with 61 ships with a total net tonnage of 4.6 million tons crossing, achieving a daily revenue of $20 million.
The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has killed over a thousand people in China, and three outside. No confirmed cases have been reported in Egypt.
