First Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Egypt: Health Ministry
Friday 14 Feb 2020
The first confirmed case of the new coronavirus was detected in Egypt on Friday, a joint statement by the country's health ministry and the World Health Organization said, adding that the ill person was a foreigner, without giving further details.
The person tested positive for the quick-spreading virus but had no symptoms so far, health ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said, adding that he had been quarantined in a hospital.
The health ministry said in a statement that it is taking all necessary preventative measures and had informed WHO upon the detection of the case.
The spokesman said the case was detected due to the measures taken by the ministry that includes an electronic programme to register and follow up on those who arrived in Egypt from countries inflicted with the virus and through teams that monitor them daily.
The viral disease first surfaced in December in Wuhan, China, and has since spread to many other countries around the world. A total of1,380 people have died in China, and three others outside.
http://english.ahram.org.eg/News/363503.aspx
