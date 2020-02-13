Syrian and Russian Coordination Bodies: Some Western Countries Continue Supporting Terrorists in Syria
Damascus, SANA- Syrian and Russian Coordination bodies on the return of Syrian Refugees affirmed that some western countries are still providing the terrorist groups with military equipment and arms which were uncovered by the weapons seized by the Syrian Arab army in the terrorist organizations’ hotbeds.
In a joint statement on Wednesday, the two bodies said that following the crushing of terrorists from their spreading areas in Aleppo and Idleb countryside, the army units seized a large amount of equipment, ammunition and weapons left behind by terrorist organizations, including western-made equipment and weapons which constitutes an evidence on the foreign support to terrorists in Syria.
The statement indicated that the Syrian army’s military operations in the de-escalation zone in Idleb was a response to the terrorist aggressions against the safe areas which claimed the lives of 150 civilians.
The terrorist organizations have intended to plant landmines and closed the roads leading to the humanitarian corridors which were established by Syria and Russia in al-Hader in Aleppo southern countryside and Abu al-Duhour and al-Habit in Idleb countryside with the aim of preventing the civilians from exiting.
The two bodies reiterated that the presence of foreign forces in Syria without the approval of the Syrian government is illegal according to the UN Charter and the international law and could prolong the crisis and exacerbate the situation in Syria.
Hala Zain
Hala Zain
