Syrian Army Advances in Aleppo Western Countryside, Liberates More Regions
Aleppo, SANA- Syrian Arab Army’s units on Thursday liberated kafarjoum village and Jameit al-Mouhandiysen 1 and 2 areas in Aleppo western countryside after fierce clashes with Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and the affiliated groups, expanding control over the western part of Aleppo-Damascus International Highway.
SANA reporter in Aleppo said that the army units carried out military operations and launched rocket strikes against terrorist organizations’ fortifications and movements to the west of Aleppo in the village of kafarjoum and Jameit al-Mouhandiysen 1 and 2 areas, southwest of Aleppo city, expelling terrorists from them.
The army units hunted the remaining terrorists who fled away towards the villages of Ourom al-Kubra and Ourom al-Soughra as fierce clashes were erupted between the army units and the terrorists at the outskirts of the two villages, inflicting heavy losses upon the terrorists in personnel and equipment.
Shaza/H.Zain
Aleppo, SANA- Syrian Arab Army’s units on Thursday liberated kafarjoum village and Jameit al-Mouhandiysen 1 and 2 areas in Aleppo western countryside after fierce clashes with Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and the affiliated groups, expanding control over the western part of Aleppo-Damascus International Highway.
SANA reporter in Aleppo said that the army units carried out military operations and launched rocket strikes against terrorist organizations’ fortifications and movements to the west of Aleppo in the village of kafarjoum and Jameit al-Mouhandiysen 1 and 2 areas, southwest of Aleppo city, expelling terrorists from them.
The army units hunted the remaining terrorists who fled away towards the villages of Ourom al-Kubra and Ourom al-Soughra as fierce clashes were erupted between the army units and the terrorists at the outskirts of the two villages, inflicting heavy losses upon the terrorists in personnel and equipment.
Shaza/H.Zain
No comments:
Post a Comment