Syrian Army Air Defenses Intercept Hostile Targets Over Damascus and Down a Number of Them
Damascus-SANA-The army air defenses intercepted hostile targets in the airspace of Damascus.
A military source announced that at 23.45 p.m. on Thursday, February 13th, 2020, the army observed hostile missiles coming from over the occupied Syrian Golan, and immediately the army air defenses intercepted and downed a number of them before they reach their targets.
SANA reporter said that the army air defenses intercepted hostile targets in the airspace of Damsscus.
He affirmed that there were reports that the hostile missiles came from over the occupied Syrian Golan.
