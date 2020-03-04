Al-Jaafari: Syria Will Confront Turkish Aggression, Defend its Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity
New York, SANA-Syria’s permanent representative to the UN, Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari said on Friday that Syria fights terrorism on its territories and will continue to confront the Turkish aggression, protect its citizens, defend its unity and adhere to its sovereignty and national independent decision.
Al-Jaafari, speaking at a UN Security council emergency session on the situation in Idleb, called on the international organization to assume its responsibilities and put an end to Erdogan’s regime adventures that pose threat to international peace and security.
He demanded the countries which called for holding the UNSC session to respond to questions about the existence of Turkish troops on the Syrian lands, wondering if this existence would be considered as a military aggression or not.
Al-Jaafari went on to say that guarantor states of Astana track, Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed in 2017 to establish de-escalation zones in Syria, stressing their commitment to sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria and combating all forms of terrorist organizations.
He added that Sochi agreement about Idleb, of 17 of September, 2018, also called on the Turkish regime to withdraw the terrorist organizations and armed groups from Idleb and parts of Aleppo and Hama and disarm their weapons.
Al-Jaafari stressed that in spite of Syria’s calls on the Turkish regime to carry out its obligations within the time durations specified by Astana and Sochi agreements, Erdogan outlaw regime has disavowed from his obligations and exploited the de-escalation zones agreement in an attempt to impose a terrorist status-quo in Adleb and Aleppo.
“Syria, with its commitment to national and constitutional duty, and based on UN relevant resolutions, in cooperation with its allies, started a military precise operation to rescue our families in Aleppo and Idleb from the crimes of terrorist organizations and regain the authority of law and the state into those regions,” Al-Jaafari said.
Al-Jaafari reiterated that Syria fights terrorism on its lands, not on the lands of any other country, and it will continue to confront the Turkish aggression with all possible means, protect its citizens, defend its unity and adhere to its sovereignty and national independent decision.
Mazen Eyon
