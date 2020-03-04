Al-Moallem Receives UNWFP and UNICEF Delegations
Damascus, SANA- Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem received on Wednesday UN joint delegation headed by World Food Program (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley and UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Henrietta Fore.
During the meeting, the sides discussed the remarkable relations of cooperation between the Syrian Government and each of the WFP and UNICEF and means of enhancing these relations in proportion to the humanitarian challenges that face the Syrians in various areas.
Al-Moallem stressed the importance of doubling efforts exerted by the UN organizations operating in the humanitarian and development affairs with the aim of facing the repercussions and negative impacts resulted due to the terrorist war imposed on the Syrian people, and which have become clear by the Turkish direct aggression on the Syrian territories and the Turkish regime’s violation of all international law and UN charters, in addition to the necessity of facing the non-humanitarian effects which resulted by the coercive unilateral economic measures imposed on the Syrians.
The Foreign Minister pointed out that facing these repercussions is achieved by the UN and its organizations’ contribution to implementing various development projects which serve the Syrians’ needs.
He expressed Syrian Government readiness to offer all needed support and facilitations to the work of the UN organizations and agencies and other organizations operating in Syria in a way that copes with the needs and priorities of the Syrians in various areas.
The Foreign Minister hailed the standing cooperation among the WFP and the UNICEF and other national partners in the governmental and civil sectors.
He called upon the UN agencies to carry out positive contribution to the liberated areas in serving the Syrians who returned to their homes, in cooperation with the national partners and the Syrian Government.
For their parts, Beasley and Fore thanked the Syrian Government for its support and facilitations provided to the UN organizations in Syria and all support provided to implement various humanitarian programs and projects which have been carried out by the WFP and UNICEF in Syria.
They affirmed continued cooperation and coordination with the Syrian Government in a way that guarantees the best implementation of all projects and plans that aim at facing the negative impacts which the Syrians are suffering from.
Beasley made a brief on the projects and plans which the WFP intends to carry out in Syria during the upcoming period in coordination and cooperation with the national partners.
In turn, Fore hailed the Syrian government’s efforts in the field of supporting children, asserting the UNICEF continued cooperation with Syria to implement projects dealing with children.
Earlier, Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister Fayssal Mikdad discussed with Beasley and the accompanying delegation issues related to joint cooperation among the Syrian government, WFP, and UNICEF aimed at improving humanitarian situation and meeting basic humanitarian and living needs of the Syrian citizens.
Mikdad voiced Syria’s appreciation over WFP and UNICEF’s efforts in the humanitarian field, affirming the Syrian Government’s readiness to bolster cooperation with them far from any political agendas.
Mikdad indicated that Syria spare no efforts to meet the Syrian people’s needs directly across the country and in particular the areas which have been liberated by the Syrian Arab Army with help from UN organizations, in addition to putting health, education, and others service facilities which have been destroyed by terrorist organizations into service.
He called upon the international community to denounce the crimes perpetrated by the Turkish regime forces in northeast of Syria targeting scores of women and children without respecting international conventions.
For her part, Fore hailed the standing cooperation with Syrian Government which contributes to compensate children who were deprived from continuing their education due to the terrorist war against the country.
In turn, Beasley said that WFP makes every effort to raise the level of funding for its activities in Syria.
