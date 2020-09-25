Algeria Reports 175 New COVID-19 Cases, 50,754 in Total
Saturday, 26 Sep 2020
3:38 AM MYT
ALGIERS, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Algeria on Friday reported 175 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily increase since June 29, bringing the total tally of infections to 50,754, the Ministry of Health said.
The Ministry also announced four new fatalities from coronavirus, raising the death toll in the North African country to 1,707.
Meanwhile, 110 more patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 35,654.
Algeria, which reported its first COVID-19 case on Feb. 25, has been resuming economic and commercial activities since June 7 as part of its efforts to return to normal life.
China and Algeria have offered mutual help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
In early February, Algeria sent medical donations to help China combat the coronavirus. China sent two batches of medical aid to Algeria on March 27 and April 15, respectively.
A Chinese medical team arrived in Algeria on May 14 for a 15-day mission to help fight the coronavirus by sharing China's experience in curbing the spread of the contagious disease.
