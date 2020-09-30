DPRK’s System Guarantees Rights of the Aged
The DPRK has long since established the people-oriented system of guaranteeing the rights of the aged.
On June 24, Juche 35 (1946), it adopted the Labour Law for the Factory and Office Workers in North Korea, which stipulated the issue of studying and drawing up the regulations on special allowance to cover the deficit in the livelihood of aged blue- and white-collar workers. According to it, the Provisional People’s Committee of North Korea on December 19 that year adopted a decision “The Law on Social Insurance”, which defined that the special allowance would be paid to the aged with high ratio.
During the fierce Fatherland Liberation War (1950-1953) the DPRK Cabinet adopted a resolution “On ensuring national social security”. After the war it formulated the “Regulations for guaranteeing the national social security” in spite of difficult economic situation of the country and took a measure to stabilize the living of the aged by making huge state investment to this end.
Later, the DPRK has steadily developed the system of guaranteeing the rights of the aged.
It adopted the Socialist Constitution of the DPRK (December 27, 1972) and the Public Health Law the DPRK (April 3, 1980), which stipulated that the system of universal free medical service shall be enforced for all citizens and stressed the need to take good care of the aged patients in particular with a high sense of responsibility so that they would fully enjoy the benefits of free medical care. It also adopted several laws and enforced the people-oriented policies of looking after the health and living of the aged at State expense.
The Law of the DPRK on Protection of the Aged was adopted in April Juche 96 (2007), which provides a reliable legal guarantee for thoroughly ensuring the rights and interests of the aged and respecting them and offering them with better living conditions.
Based on a well-knit administration system for the protection of the aged, the country directs efforts to ensuring their rights, interests and living conditions. Typical organizations to this end include the Central Committee of the Korea Federation for the Care of the Aged, the Korea Elderly Care Fund and the Korean Cultural and Art Association of the Aged, etc.
