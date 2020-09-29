Chinese FM Calls for Making Correct Choice in Post COVID-19 Era
Xinhua
2020/9/29 14:53:08
A member of staff prepares to inspect an inbound ship at the port of Fuyuan in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 13, 2020. Photo:Xinhua
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday called on all countries to make a correct choice so as to improve global governance and international order in the post COVID-19 era.
The world is now at an important historical juncture since World War II, with the coronavirus outbreak still ravaging across the globe, unilateralism and bullying moves threatening global order, and rising protectionism affecting world economy, Wang made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the Lanting Forum held in Beijing.
"Where are we going in the post COVID-19 era? All countries should not take it lightly or make the wrong choice," he said.
During the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the international community has reached the consensus that the United Nations is still the most complete platform in the international system, multilateralism remains the cornerstone of the current international order, and solidarity and cooperation is the only way out of the pandemic, according to Wang.
"Some certain country made use of the United Nations as a stage to serve its own political and selfish interests, provoking conflicts and confrontation, and many countries have resisted such heinous moves in various ways," he said.
Countries, no matter big or small, strong or weak, are all equal members of the international community. Those who believe they are strong enough to ignore and break international rules will eventually be abandoned as time goes by, Wang said.
Wang called on all countries to stick to peaceful development, stay true to the values of equality and justice, fight the pandemic through solidarity, and maintain the direction of openness and cooperation.
No comments:
Post a Comment