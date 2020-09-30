Political Bureau of WPK Central Committee Meets
The 18th meeting of the Political Bureau of the Seventh Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea took place at the office building of the Central Committee of the WPK on September 29.
Kim Jong Un, Chairman of the WPK, Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK and Supreme Commander of the armed forces of the DPRK, attended the meeting.
It was also attended by members of the Presidium and members and alternate members of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee.
Present there as observers were department directors of the WPK Central Committee, members of the national anti-epidemic field and others concerned.
Upon authorization of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee, Chairman Kim Jong Un presided over the meeting.
The meeting pointed out some faults being revealed in the efforts to prevent the spread of the deadly virus and had an in-depth study and discussion of the issues of further intensifying the state emergency anti-epidemic work.
A report on the worldwide spread of COVID-19 was made at the meeting.
The meeting stressed the need to strictly guard against conceit, carelessness, irresponsibility and slackness in the anti-epidemic field and employ tougher anti-epidemic measures of a Korean style and intelligence. It also called for successfully maintaining a steel-strong anti-epidemic system and order by heightening the atmosphere of mass-based anti-epidemic campaign and galvanizing all people into united conscious action.
The Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee examined the Party and state affairs, which have been conducted to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the WPK, and the situation of the campaign for recovery from natural disasters, before proposing, discussing and deciding on necessary organizational steps to ensure their successful implementation.
The meeting also dealt with organizational matters.
The meeting was an important occasion for protecting the security of the country and the people to the last and stabilizing and improving their living standards as it took practical measures to splendidly celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the WPK as a genuine, auspicious holiday of all the people and victoriously conclude this year, the last year of the five-year strategy for national economic development, despite the unprecedented misfortune and natural disasters.
KCNA
2020-09-30
No comments:
Post a Comment