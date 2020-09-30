DPRK: South Korean Authorities Warned against Intrusion
The Korean Central News Agency issued the following report to warn the south Korean authorities on September 27:
In connection with the occurrence of an awful case which should not have happened in the present phase of inter-Korean relations, we investigated it and notified the south side of its detailed account on September 25.
True to the intention of our Supreme Leadership, we also took more necessary security measures in order to make sure that no more incident spoiling the relations of trust and respect between the north and the south would happen in any case.
We are about to organize a search operation in the southwestern waters and the western coastal areas, and in case we find any tide-brought corpse during the operation, we even consider conventional procedures and ways of handing over it to the south side.
But, according to the report by the western fleet of our Navy, the south side has mobilized many vessels including warships to an action presumed to be a search operation and let them intrude into our territorial waters since September 25. It arouses our due vigilance as it may lead to another awful incident.
We do not care whether or not the south side conducts any kind of search operation in its territorial waters.
But we can never overlook any intrusion into our territorial waters, and we seriously warn the south side against it.
We urge the south side to immediately halt the intrusion across the military demarcation line in the west sea that may cause new tension.
