Egypt in Talks to Acquire 30 Million Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine: Cabinet
Ahram Online
Friday 25 Sep 2020
Egypt is in talks to acquire coronavirus vaccines as soon as they are proved to be effective and are recognised internationally, the Egyptian cabinet spokesperson Nader Saad said Thursday
In statements to DMC TV’s DMC Evening, Saad said that Egypt has secured a commitment from the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA) to receive 30 million vaccine doses as soon as the vaccine is accredited.
“Egypt is one of the first countries that will receive the vaccine in such quantities,” he said.
Saad said that even though the coronavirus situation in Egypt is reassuring, one should not get overconfident, noting that some neighbouring countries are seeing a second wave of the virus, and that Jordan has reinstated strict precautionary measures.
Egypt had witnessed a slight increase in the daily tally of coronavirus cases in the past few weeks, reversing a low of 89 on August 22, the lowest daily infection toll since early April.
With the onset of the new school year, keeping schools and universities functioning during the coronavirus pandemic and seasonal flu is a priority for the government in the upcoming period, Saad said.
He added that the ministries of education and higher education have prepared a plan for the new academic year.
The new academic year for public schools and universities will start on 17 October.
According to the health ministry, Egypt has registered 102,513 coronavirus cases, including 92,644 fully recovered patients and 5,835 fatalities.
Egypt’s health ministry had announced on Sunday that 332 Egyptians out of 642 applicants have met the criteria required for taking part in two Chinese coronavirus vaccine clinical trials.
