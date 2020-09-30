DPRK: The Most Important of State Affairs
On March 17 this year, Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un declared the construction of the Pyongyang General Hospital on the spot and broke ground first to signal the start of the project.
That day, he said: Our Party regards the people-first principle as its inherent nature and sacred political creed. So, protecting and improving the health of the people is a most pressing and honourable revolutionary undertaking, which it should shoulder and fulfil without fail, whatever the situation.
Regarding the work to shore up the public health sector as the most important of the State affairs to give top priority, he steadily followed the road of devotion to this end.
Under his warm care for the good of people, the Breast Tumour Institute of the Pyongyang Maternity Hospital, Okryu Children’s Hospital, Ryugyong Dental Hospital, Ryugyong General Ophthalmic Hospital, Medical Oxygen Factory and other modern medical service centres have been built in the capital city of Pyongyang even under the difficult conditions of the country.
The Korean people still remember what Kim Jong Un said during his visit to the newly-built Ryugyong General Ophthalmic Hospital.
He said as follows: The Party continues to channel great efforts into building up the material and technical foundations for healthcare. This is not because the country is well off but because it is an important undertaking to give full play to the advantages of the country’s socialist health system, in which the Party and the government take full charge of the people’s lives and health, and to defend socialism.
During his visit to the Medical Oxygen Factory under construction, he said as follows: There are many things for us to do, but nothing is more important than the work for promoting the people’s wellbeing. The priority in this work is the healthcare. It is my resolve to direct efforts to the public health sector so as to make our people lead a long life in good health.
Looking round the factory splendidly built on the outskirts of Pyongyang, he said in delight that he was happy at the thought that he has done another worthwhile job for the good of people.
It is his firm faith and will to ensure that the people and the rising generation lead a healthy and civilized life, enjoying the benefits of advanced medical services under the socialist healthcare system.
2020-09-27
