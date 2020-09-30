DPRK: By Introducing Rational Methods
The Taean Heavy Machine Complex is pushing ahead with production of generating equipment.
This year it finished the production of custom-built machines including the generating equipment for the Hungju Youth Power Station No. 4.
Now, it is effecting innovations by proactively introducing rational methods.
It reduced the refining time of molten iron by introducing a new method and is producing water-wheel blades and gears by improving the moulding method. Based on improved automatic welding process, it increases the speed of welding the frames of equipment by three times while ensuring their quality on a high level.
It also reduces the machining cycle by two-thirds by introducing effective jigs.
2020-09-26
No comments:
Post a Comment