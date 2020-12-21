Air Traffic Running Normally at All Egyptian Airports: Official
Monday 21 Dec 2020
The official has dismissed any rumours of flight suspensions.
Air traffic is running normally and regularly at all Egyptian airports, media adviser to the Ministry of Civil Aviation Bassem Abdel-Karim told Egypt's official state news agency MENA.
Abdel-Karim dismissed any rumours of flight suspensions.
The ministry urged all media outlets to ensure accuracy before publishing "inaccurate or untrue information," he added.
Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait have shut their land, sea and air borders for at least one week over fears of a new coronavirus strain.
The flight suspensions were announced after the UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that a highly infectious new strain of the virus has been discovered, and that millions of Britons would have to cancel their Christmas plans and stay home.
