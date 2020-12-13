Beijing Reports 3 New Imported Coronavirus Cases Saturday
Global Times
2020/12/13 18:18:42
Medical staff nurse a COVID-19 patient in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 14, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing reported another three imported coronavirus cases on Saturday, with two confirmed cases and one diagnosed as an asymptomatic case of COVID-19.
Of the confirmed cases, one entered China from Russia and was confirmed after being diagnosed as asymptomatic, and the other was from Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.
A 49-year-old Russian man arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport on Thursday from Moscow. After health screening and taking samples at customs, he was sent to the centralized isolation hotel under closed-loop management. On the same day, the customs reported positive results of his nucleic acid testing.
The other confirmed case was a 60-year-old man from the HKSAR, and his nucleic acid testing — conducted before the end of medical observation - was reported positive on Saturday. The patient has been at a centralized location for isolation and observation in Beijing. He has no close contacts.
The asymptomatic patient is a 31-year-old man who arrived from Pakistan on Friday. The 50 close contacts on the same flight and bus have been placed under quarantine for medical observation, and no abnormal reports have been made so far.
The Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Beijing Committee announced on Sunday that Beijing will strictly monitor direct international flights to the capital, implement closed-loop management in all aspects for inbound travelers, and strictly control the whole process of imported cold-chain food from port arrival to domestic production, circulation and sales.
