Egypt Reports 392 New Coronavirus Cases, 16 Deaths on Tuesday
Ahram Online
Wednesday 2 Dec 2020
Egypt reported 392 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday bringing the total infection tally to 116,303 since the outbreak began in February.
The health ministry also reported 16 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 6,666.
The statement said that 98 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 102,816.
http://english.ahram.org.eg/News/395966.aspx
No comments:
Post a Comment