Egypt Reports 718 New Coronavirus Cases, 32 Deaths on Monday
Tuesday 22 Dec 2020
Today's figures push the total tally of coronavirus infections to 126,237 and death toll to 7,130
Egypt detected 718 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total infection tally to 126,273 since the outbreak began in February, according to a statement by the health ministry.
The ministry also reported 32 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 7,130.
The statement said that 345 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 107,162.
The country has been recently witnessing a rebound in coronavirus daily cases.
