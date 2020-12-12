Egypt’s Luxor Museum Celebrates 45th Anniversary by Special Exhibition
Ahram Online
Saturday 12 Dec 2020
The Luxor Museum houses about 3,000 prehistoric artefacts and objects showing the glory of Thebes
A pyramidion in Assasif Necropolis was unveiled to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the Luxor Museum. The pyramidion is on show in a special exhibition until June.
The artefact was uncovered by South Assasif Conservation Project.
Alaa Menshawi, head of the Luxor Museum, said that the pyramidion is carved in sandstone and bears engravings depicting worshiping scenes of god Osiris and Rahurakhti as well as an image of boats.
Descriptive panels on the South Assasif Conservation Project and the area where the pyramidion was unearthed are also on display.
The Luxor Museum was established with the aim of reviving the art of the ancient city of Thebes.
It houses about 3,000 artefacts dating back to prehistoric times and showcases objects representing the glory of Thebes, right up to the Islamic era.
One of the most important halls in the museum is the Cachettes Gallery. The hall was dedicated to lectures when the museum was inaugurated in 1975.
On 12 September 1991, the hall was converted into an exhibition gallery for the artefacts discovered in the cachettes of Luxor Temple in 1989.
One of the featured items in the collection is a calcite double statue of the crocodile god Sobek and 18th Dynasty Pharaoh Amenhotep III.
