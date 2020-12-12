EthioTelecom Says It Is Working on Restoring Service in Tigray
EthioTelecom CEO, Firehiwot Tamiru (FBC)
Borkena
December 10, 2020
Weeks after communication blackout in the Tigray region due to the war against TPLF, EthioTelecom is now acting to restore full service in the region.
Firehiwot Tamiru, CEO, said on Thursday that the work is underway to resume full service in the region.
It has been reported in the past few weeks that TPLF employed scorched-earth policy as it became apparent that it was losing the war. Infrastructures, including telephone lines, were destroyed.
“Due to the problem in the north region, alternative lines of main stations in Mekelle and Shire were disconnected, and the commercial line was also disconnected,” she said — as reported by state media Fana Broadcasting Corporation (FBC).
There is a claim that a video footage, a copy of which is in the hands of the Federal police for investigation purposes, captured as the forces, presumably TPLF forces, were damaging the main stations.
According to the CEO, a partial telephone service is started in areas like Shiraro, Maitsebri, Dansha,Turkan,Maikadra, and Korem.
It is also pointed out that it has become difficult to deploy technicians due to the security situations in the region.
Yet, EthioTelecom seem to be optimistic that the entire region will get back services.
Residents of a shire who spoke to Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation said they have been facing serious challenges due to communication blackout. They also said that they did not have access to banking services. They demanded the government to address those problems.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government has assigned a transitional administration until the next general elections. Cities like Shire have named a mayor, according to an EBC report.
Meanwhile, the government says that it has started dispatching humanitarian aid to different parts of Tigray region. FBC cited Dr. Abraham Belay, Tigray region’s Prosperity Party senior official, to report that 44 trucks of food aid arrived in Shire town on Wednesday. Another 30 trucks arrived in Mekelle on Thursday.
