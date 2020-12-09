Mahama Claims Victory in Ghana’s Presidential Poll
December 09
by Jemilat Nasiru
Dramani Mahama, presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC), says the election results collated so far show that he won Ghana’s presidential poll.
Mahama made the claim on Tuesday while addressing journalists on developments on the December 7 presidential election.
The former president is looking to unseat incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo who is seeking re-election on the platform of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).
He also claimed that the NDC has won 140 of the 275 parliamentary seats, giving the opposition party a majority in parliament.
Mahama said his party also won 10 out of the 16 regions in the country while thanking Ghanaians for “voting for change”.
“We thank the people of Ghana for what has been an interesting election. I want to state categorically and firnly that I have not congratulated any person. No attempt should be made to steal this election. We will resist it,” Mahama said.
“We thank the Ghanian people for the confidence they’ve expressed in us. It is clear the Ghanaian people want a change in this country. Ghanaians are tired of Akufo-Addo and his government. We thank the electorate for giving us a working majority in parliament. 140 seats in the parliament which is a majority. I’ve looked at the results we have collated so far and I’m excited, happy with the results and we won in 10 regions out of 16.
“Nana Akufo-Addo continues to show credentials that are unacceptable. You cannot use to try and overturn some of the results in constituencies that we have won. We are happy that Ghanaians have voted for change.”
The Ghanaian electoral commission has postponed the declaration of the presidential and parliamentary election results indefinitely. It earlier said the final results would be announced on Tuesday.
No comments:
Post a Comment