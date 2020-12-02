TPLF Militia Leaders Reportedly Arrested in Sudan, Five Billion Pounds Seized
Borkena
December 1, 2020
Sudan Tribune reported on Monday that the Sudanese army arrested a senior TPLF “militia leader” along with his family members and a large amount of money.
The Militia leader was arrested in Gedaref, a capital Al Qadarif regional state.
While the sources cited what it called “reliable security sources,” the identity of the arrested leader is unspecified. However, it said that “The militia leader owned about five thousand acres of agricultural land in the Al-Allaw area for decades. He used to cultivate it and sell its products to the western Tigray region.”
Furthermore, the source reported that Sudanese security authorities seized 5 billion pounds (apparently Sudanese currency), large quantities of gold, furniture, and two luxury cars.
According to Sudan Tribune, Khartoum pledged support to Addis Ababa in the hunt for TPLF criminal elements by way of ensuring that they will not have a place to hide in Sudan.
Secretary of the Ethiopian Emergency Fact Check, Ambassador Redwan Hussien, said told Reuters this week that those who perpetrated the Maikadra Massacre may have fled to Sudan as refugees.
Humanitarian organizations claim that as many as 46,000 Ethiopian have crossed the border to Sudan seeking refugees after the Ethiopian government launched a law enforcement military operation in Tigray after TPLF forces attacked military bases of the Ethiopian Defense Force in the region on November 4.
