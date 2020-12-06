UN Asks Burundi to 'Cooperate' in Reconciliation Push
Saturday, December 05, 2020
Photo: Burundi protest against UN
Around 1,000 people march in Bujumbura on July 30, 2016, in protest against a United Nations Security Council decision to send a police contingent to the violence-wracked country.
By AFP
United Nations, United States,
The Security Council on Friday called for Burundi "to cooperate" with the United Nations' push for national reconciliation and the rule of law, a month after the country said it plans to shut the UN special envoy's office there by the end of 2020.
In the same statement, however, the Security Council withdrew Burundi as a specific item on its agenda -- a longstanding demand of the central African nation's government which argues that it no longer poses a threat to regional peace and security.
The declaration called for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "to cease his periodic reporting" on Burundi and address it instead as as part of his regular reports on the great Lakes region and Central Africa.
"There is important work ahead to advance national reconciliation, promotion of the rule of law and of an independent and effective judiciary," said the declaration adopted unanimously by all 15 council members.
The council, which has expressed concerns about rights violations in Burundi, called on its government to "cooperate with the United Nations to tackle these challenges."
The UN envoy's office in Burundi was established in 2016 to track tension in the country, which was plunged into political crisis a year earlier when then president Pierre Nkurunziza ran for a disputed third term.
Guterres had asked that the office, due to be shuttered at the end of 2020, remain in operation for one more year owing to a still "fragile" situation.
Last month, Guterres issued a similar appeal for reconciliation after hopes apeared to have faded of improved stability under new President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who took office in June.
UN investigators said in September that rights abuses have continued under Ndayishimiye.
No comments:
Post a Comment